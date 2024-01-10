PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Opening Grid #6: Play our new game to celebrate start of 2024

Grids will be released during The Sentry and Sony Open in Hawaii to test your knowledge

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Welcome to "Opening Grid," PGATOUR.COM’s newest game to celebrate the start of the 2024 season. Opening Grid is part of Opening Drive, the two-week celebration of the start of the new season. This grid game will allow you to test your knowledge and learn more about the players who have competed in The Sentry and will compete in the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    How do you play? Simply select a player who fits the intersecting criteria in each square. For example, you could pick Scottie Scheffler if the criteria were “THE PLAYERS champion” and “No. 1 player in the world.” It behooves you to not pick the obvious answer, however. Your total score is based on how many people picked the same player as you. For example, you earn 25 points if 25% of participants picked the same player as you did. And, as in golf, a lower score is better. You only get nine selections to fill out the grid, however. Each empty square in the grid is worth 100 points.

    For grids released Tuesday through Friday during the Sony Open in Hawaii, you will pick among the players who earned their TOUR cards for 2024 via the Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour, Q-School and nonmember FedExCup points. This will get you acquainted with the TOUR’s new members for the new season. Grids No. 1-4 focused on the opening event of the PGA TOUR season, The Sentry. For those grids, players could select from players in The Sentry field.



    Opening Grid players

    Player nameHow they earned TOUR card
    Barjon, PaulKorn Ferry Tour
    Björk, AlexanderDP World Tour
    Bridgeman, JacobKorn Ferry Tour
    Campillo, JorgeDP World Tour
    Campos, RafaelKorn Ferry Tour
    Coody, ParkerKorn Ferry Tour
    Coody, PiercesonKorn Ferry Tour
    Crowe, TraceQ-School
    Dougherty, KevinKorn Ferry Tour
    Dumont de Chassart, AdrienKorn Ferry Tour
    Endycott, HarrisonQ-School
    Fishburn, PatrickKorn Ferry Tour
    Fox, RyanDP World Tour
    Furr, WilsonKorn Ferry Tour
    Gotterup, ChrisKorn Ferry Tour
    Greyserman, MaxKorn Ferry Tour
    Gutschewski, ScottKorn Ferry Tour
    Hale Jr., BlaineQ-School
    Highsmith, JoeKorn Ferry Tour
    Hisatsune, RyoDP World Tour
    Hoey, RicoKorn Ferry Tour
    Hojgaard, NicolaiNon-member FedExCup
    Kim, ChanKorn Ferry Tour
    Knapp, JakeKorn Ferry Tour
    Kohles, BenKorn Ferry Tour
    Lee, Min WooNon-member FedExCup
    Lindheim, NicholasKorn Ferry Tour
    MacIntyre, RobertDP World Tour
    McCormick, RyanKorn Ferry Tour
    Meissner, MacKorn Ferry Tour
    Meronk, AdrianDP World Tour
    Murray, GraysonKorn Ferry Tour
    Olesen, ThorbjørnDP World Tour
    Pavon, MatthieuDP World Tour
    Pereda, RaulQ-School
    Perez, VictorDP World Tour
    Phillips, ChandlerKorn Ferry Tour
    Silverman, BenKorn Ferry Tour
    Skinns, DavidKorn Ferry Tour
    Sloan, RogerKorn Ferry Tour
    Springer, HaydenQ-School
    Stanger, JimmyKorn Ferry Tour
    Teater, JoshKorn Ferry Tour
    Tosti, AlejandroKorn Ferry Tour
    Valimaki, SamiDP World Tour
    Whitney, TomKorn Ferry Tour
    Xiong, NormanKorn Ferry Tour

    PGA TOUR
