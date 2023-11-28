Make Golf Your Thing unveils impact on efforts to advance inclusivity

“The game of golf has seen incredible growth since 2020, both on and off the course," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "We are proud that Make Golf Your Thing has played a significant role in that increased interest across a much broader audience. While we certainly can’t take credit for all of the game’s new popularity, Make Golf Your Thing has had a real impact and absolutely had its thumb on the scale in terms of how the growth had manifested itself. We’re proud to see this game we all love impact more lives, particularly among females and people of color, and remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that this work continues.”