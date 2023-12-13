'The Turn': Go all-access at PGA TOUR Q-School

It is a melting pot of sorts, drawing in players of the highest level plucked from a variety of sources. The 165 players teeing it up share distinct backgrounds, encompassing everything from the top five finishers on PGA TOUR Canada to the No. 1 spot on the Japan Golf’s Tour Order of Merit (Keita Nakajima) to TOUR veterans who fell just outside the margin for full PGA TOUR status. But regardless of where they came from, every player in the field is united by one common goal: turning uncertainty into certainty and securing their status and eligibility for next season. And for some, they aren’t sure if they’ll ever get the chance to do so again. The last bullet in the chamber, so to speak.