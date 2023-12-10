PGA TOUR Policy Board agrees to advance negotiations with Strategic Sports Group, continue PIF negotiations
1 Min Read
Negotiations with PIF anticipated to advance in coming weeks
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR Policy Board has unanimously selected an outside investment group to further negotiate with as talks with the PIF continue to progress. The decision to advance discussions with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) was announced Sunday in a memo to TOUR members.
The update followed a series of Policy Board meetings over the past several days that featured a thorough review of the “extremely strong” final proposals submitted by several outside investors. SSG is a consortium of U.S.-based professional sports team investors.
“We also anticipate advancing our negotiations with PIF in the weeks to come,” the memo stated. “Further, the DP World Tour will continue to be an important part of the process as we build toward PGA TOUR Enterprises.”
The memo declined to release further details but said the Board is “very confident in an eventual, positive outcome for all players and the PGA TOUR as a whole.”
Below are the investors who comprise Strategic Sports Group:
- Mark Attanasio
- Arthur Blank
- Gerry Cardinale
- Cohen Private Ventures
- Fenway Sports Group
- Mike Gordon
- Wyc Grousbeck
- John Henry
- HighPost Capital
- Marc Lasry
- Tom Ricketts
- Tom Werner