Jim Coleman honored as 2022-23 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year
3 Min Read
Receives $10,000 from PGA TOUR to donate to the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. –Jim Coleman, a volunteer with more than 15 years of service at The Classic in The Palm Beaches (formerly The Honda Classic) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was selected as the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year. With the award, the PGA TOUR will donate $10,000 to the charity of Coleman’s choosing – the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, the long-time primary beneficiary of The Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Coleman was first introduced to volunteering in 2000 as a standard bearer. He continued to volunteer at many PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions events before officially becoming the standard bearer chairman at The Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2008. In 2012, Coleman advanced to volunteer chairman, a position he held through last year’s event. Coleman will continue to stay involved with the tournament and assist incoming Volunteer Chairman Jay Levine.
“I am humbled to be the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year,” said Coleman. “Out of the tens of thousands of very deserving PGA TOUR volunteers, this recognition is a wonderful tribute not just to me, but to the thousands of volunteers I have managed, mentored, encouraged and supported over the last decade. Our efforts support the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation in their pursuit of premium health care for children and families that can’t afford it.”
“In my new role as volunteer chair, Jim has been a mentor to me,” said Levine. “He’s showing me the ropes and being there to offer guidance and support wherever and whenever needed. It was exciting and a pleasure for me to tell Jim that he had been selected as the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year.
“In my years with the tournament, first as a walking scorer, then committee chair and division chair, Jim has always been the hands-on leader. He made sure he met and talked with as many of the 1,600 volunteers as possible. He let the chairpersons manage their divisions and committees but was always up to speed on what was going on. The perfect balance of management, but not micro-managing.”
Founded in 2004 by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation provides families access to world-class pediatric healthcare. The foundation supports the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and innovative programs focused on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of childhood illness.
“There are three things that every charity needs – time, talent and treasure,” said Coleman. “I try to give my talent and give my time. Treasure is something I don’t always have a lot of, so the $10,000 donation on my behalf really means a lot. My commitment to the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation is inspired by Barbara Nicklaus, co-founder Jack Nicklaus, and Barbara’s words that, ‘The legacy you leave here on earth is measured by the hearts you touch.’”
PGA TOUR tournaments would not be possible without the support of volunteers, who not only help events operate with unsurpassed guest service but also contribute to the overall charitable impact. With the support of more than 100,000 volunteers annually demonstrating the PGA TOUR Volunteer Service Excellence priority standards of safety, competition and hospitality, the TOUR assists approximately 3,000 charities each year. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.64 billion.
The Classic in The Palm Beaches, won by Chris Kirk in 2023, will be played Feb. 29-March 3, 2024, at PGA National Resort (The Champion).