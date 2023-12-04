Inside the Field: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage
For the first time since 2012, PGA TOUR cards are available via Q-School.
The top five and ties at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership, resurrecting a cherished holiday golf tradition from the days of yore. Final Stage will be contested Dec. 14-17, across 72 holes, with the field playing two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club (there will be no cut).
After the top five and ties who earn TOUR cards, the next 40 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour. The following 20 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on 2024 PGA TOUR Americas. The remainder of finishers will hold conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.
PGA TOUR Q-School by Korn Ferry began at pre-qualifying in September (eight sites), followed by First Stage in October (13 sites), then Second Stage in November (five sites). Click here for results from all stages and sites.
The field at Final Stage will feature 168 players. Seventy-nine players advanced via Second Stage, with the remainder of the field gaining direct access to Final Stage via various exemption categories.
Here's a look at the field for 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage and how it was comprised.
Next 40 applicants on FedExCup Fall standings after top 125
Erik Barnes
Wesley Bryan
Kevin Chappell
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Marty Dou
Harrison Endycott
Brice Garnett
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Paul Haley II
Scott Harrington
Kramer Hickok
Harry Higgs
Sung Kang
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Hank Lebioda
Adam Long
Max McGreevy
Seung-yul Noh
Henrik Norlander
Augusto Nunez
Sean O’Hair
Scott Piercy
Doc Redman
Kevin Roy
Matthias Schwab
Austin Smotherman
Robert Streb
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Carl Yuan
Non-members, equivalent to Nos. 126-150 in 2023 FedExCup Fall standings
Ryan Gerard
Peter Kuest
Nos. 31-60 on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Mason Andersen
Cody Blick
Frankie Capan
Ricky Castillo
Patrick Cover
Trace Crowe
Quade Cummins
Cristobal Del Solar
Roberto Diaz
Taylor Dickson
Brett Drewitt
Jorge Fernandez Valdes
Rhein Gibson
Fabian Gomez
Carter Jenkins
David Kocher
Spencer Levin
Logan McAllister
Matt McCarty
Jeremy Paul
Chris Petefish
Trent Phillips
Sam Saunders
Chase Seiffert
Jackson Suber
Shad Tuten
John VanDerLaan
Thomas Walsh
Tim Widing
Top five on 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking
Sam Bennett
Fred Biondi
Ross Steelman
Top five on 2023 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica standings (Totalplay Cup)
Chandler Blanchet
Myles Creighton
Walker Lee
Austin Hitt
Charlie Hillier
Top five on 2023 PGA TOUR Canada standings (Fortinet Cup)
Hayden Springer
Sam Choi
Davis Lamb
Etienne Papineau
Yi Cao
Top five on 2022-23 PGA Tour Australasia Order of Merit
David Micheluzzi
Thomas Horan
John Lyras
No. 1 on Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit
Keita Nakajima
No. 1 on Korea Professional Golfers' Association Points List
Jeongwoo Ham
Second Stage – Valdosta, Georgia
Aldrich Potgieter
James Nicholas
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Dawson Armstrong
Blaine Hale
Thomas Giroux
Michael Johnson
Trey Winstead
Brian Carlson
Ryan Hall
Taylor Funk
Rob Oppenheim
Curtis Thompson
Second Stage – Valencia, California
Jeffrey Kang
Christian Banke
Thomas Longbella
Jared du Toit
Kevin Velo
Dylan Healey
Isaiah Salinda
Charles Porter
Stuart Macdonald
Michael Feuerstein
Braden Thornberry
Tanner Gore
Raul Pereda
Blake Elliott
Callum McNeill
Brandon Harkins
William Mouw
Charlie Beljan
Alex Chiarella
Second Stage – Savannah, Georgia
Bryson Nimmer
Luke Long
Brandon Crick
Noah Goodwin
Daniel Summerhays
Spencer Ralston
Julian Suri
Reid Davenport
Andre Metzger
Grant Hirschman
Alistair Docherty
Tain Lee
Connor Howe
Noah Hofman
Ryan Blaum
Zach Bauchou
Joshua Creel
Second Stage – Port St. Lucie, Florida
KK Limbhasut
Danny Walker
Davis Shore
Kristoffer Ventura
Van Holmgren
Brendon Jelley
Wes Homan
Alvaro Ortiz
Erik Compton
Cooper Dossey
Caleb Hicks
Dillon Board
John Pak
Dylan Meyer
Shunyat Hak
Second Stage – Dothan, Alabama
Connor Burgess
Mark Goetz
Steven Fisk
Bryce Hendrix
Chad Hambright
Ryan Davis
Garett Reband
Alex Schaake
Blake McShea
Michael Arnaud
Keenan Huskey
James Swash
Nyasha Mauchaza
Mickey DeMorat
Marcus Byrd