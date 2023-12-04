Inside the Field: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage

The top five and ties at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership, resurrecting a cherished holiday golf tradition from the days of yore. Final Stage will be contested Dec. 14-17, across 72 holes, with the field playing two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club (there will be no cut).