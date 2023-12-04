PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

Inside the Field: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

Inside the Field: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    For the first time since 2012, PGA TOUR cards are available via Q-School.

    The top five and ties at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership, resurrecting a cherished holiday golf tradition from the days of yore. Final Stage will be contested Dec. 14-17, across 72 holes, with the field playing two rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club (there will be no cut).

    After the top five and ties who earn TOUR cards, the next 40 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour. The following 20 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed starts on 2024 PGA TOUR Americas. The remainder of finishers will hold conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.

    PGA TOUR Q-School by Korn Ferry began at pre-qualifying in September (eight sites), followed by First Stage in October (13 sites), then Second Stage in November (five sites). Click here for results from all stages and sites.

    The field at Final Stage will feature 168 players. Seventy-nine players advanced via Second Stage, with the remainder of the field gaining direct access to Final Stage via various exemption categories.

    Here's a look at the field for 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage and how it was comprised.

    Next 40 applicants on FedExCup Fall standings after top 125

    Erik Barnes
    Wesley Bryan
    Kevin Chappell
    Trevor Cone
    Austin Cook
    MJ Daffue
    Marty Dou
    Harrison Endycott
    Brice Garnett
    Tano Goya
    Brent Grant
    Cody Gribble
    Paul Haley II
    Scott Harrington
    Kramer Hickok
    Harry Higgs
    Sung Kang
    Patton Kizzire
    Russell Knox
    Satoshi Kodaira
    Kelly Kraft
    Hank Lebioda
    Adam Long
    Max McGreevy
    Seung-yul Noh
    Henrik Norlander
    Augusto Nunez
    Sean O’Hair
    Scott Piercy
    Doc Redman
    Kevin Roy
    Matthias Schwab
    Austin Smotherman
    Robert Streb
    Martin Trainer
    Kevin Tway
    Trevor Werbylo
    Richy Werenski
    Kyle Westmoreland
    Carl Yuan

    Non-members, equivalent to Nos. 126-150 in 2023 FedExCup Fall standings

    Ryan Gerard
    Peter Kuest

    Nos. 31-60 on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    Mason Andersen
    Cody Blick
    Frankie Capan
    Ricky Castillo
    Patrick Cover
    Trace Crowe
    Quade Cummins
    Cristobal Del Solar
    Roberto Diaz
    Taylor Dickson
    Brett Drewitt
    Jorge Fernandez Valdes
    Rhein Gibson
    Fabian Gomez
    Carter Jenkins
    David Kocher
    Spencer Levin
    Logan McAllister
    Matt McCarty
    Jeremy Paul
    Chris Petefish
    Trent Phillips
    Sam Saunders
    Chase Seiffert
    Jackson Suber
    Shad Tuten
    John VanDerLaan
    Thomas Walsh
    Tim Widing

    Top five on 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Sam Bennett
    Fred Biondi
    Ross Steelman

    Top five on 2023 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica standings (Totalplay Cup)

    Chandler Blanchet
    Myles Creighton
    Walker Lee
    Austin Hitt
    Charlie Hillier

    Top five on 2023 PGA TOUR Canada standings (Fortinet Cup)

    Hayden Springer
    Sam Choi
    Davis Lamb
    Etienne Papineau
    Yi Cao

    Top five on 2022-23 PGA Tour Australasia Order of Merit

    David Micheluzzi
    Thomas Horan
    John Lyras

    No. 1 on Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit

    Keita Nakajima

    No. 1 on Korea Professional Golfers' Association Points List

    Jeongwoo Ham

    Second Stage – Valdosta, Georgia

    Aldrich Potgieter
    James Nicholas
    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    Dawson Armstrong
    Blaine Hale
    Thomas Giroux
    Michael Johnson
    Trey Winstead
    Brian Carlson
    Ryan Hall
    Taylor Funk
    Rob Oppenheim
    Curtis Thompson

    Second Stage – Valencia, California

    Jeffrey Kang
    Christian Banke
    Thomas Longbella
    Jared du Toit
    Kevin Velo
    Dylan Healey
    Isaiah Salinda
    Charles Porter
    Stuart Macdonald
    Michael Feuerstein
    Braden Thornberry
    Tanner Gore
    Raul Pereda
    Blake Elliott
    Callum McNeill
    Brandon Harkins
    William Mouw
    Charlie Beljan
    Alex Chiarella

    Second Stage – Savannah, Georgia

    Bryson Nimmer
    Luke Long
    Brandon Crick
    Noah Goodwin
    Daniel Summerhays
    Spencer Ralston
    Julian Suri
    Reid Davenport
    Andre Metzger
    Grant Hirschman
    Alistair Docherty
    Tain Lee
    Connor Howe
    Noah Hofman
    Ryan Blaum
    Zach Bauchou
    Joshua Creel

    Second Stage – Port St. Lucie, Florida

    KK Limbhasut
    Danny Walker
    Davis Shore
    Kristoffer Ventura
    Van Holmgren
    Brendon Jelley
    Wes Homan
    Alvaro Ortiz
    Erik Compton
    Cooper Dossey
    Caleb Hicks
    Dillon Board
    John Pak
    Dylan Meyer
    Shunyat Hak

    Second Stage – Dothan, Alabama

    Connor Burgess
    Mark Goetz
    Steven Fisk
    Bryce Hendrix
    Chad Hambright
    Ryan Davis
    Garett Reband
    Alex Schaake
    Blake McShea
    Michael Arnaud
    Keenan Huskey
    James Swash
    Nyasha Mauchaza
    Mickey DeMorat
    Marcus Byrd

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.