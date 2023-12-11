PNC Championship purse breakdown
The 2023 PNC Championship takes place at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
2023-12-11
The 2023 edition of the PNC Championship tees off Saturday, Dec. 16 from the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Check out the full purse breakdown below for the beloved parent-child tournament, featuring some of the biggest names in the game.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18.43%
|$200,000.00
|$140,000.00
|$112,416.66
|$96,812.50
|$87,250.00
|$80,708.34
|$75,892.86
|$72,156.25
|$69,138.89
|$66,675.00
|2
|7.37%
|$80,000.00
|$68,625.00
|$62,416.67
|$59,062.50
|$56,850.00
|$55,208.33
|$53,892.86
|$52,781.25
|$51,861.11
|$51,075.00
|3
|5.28%
|$57,250.00
|$53,625.00
|$52,083.33
|$51,062.50
|$50,250.00
|$49,541.67
|$48,892.86
|$48,343.75
|$47,861.11
|$47,425.00
|4
|4.61%
|$50,000.00
|$49,500.00
|$49,000.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,071.43
|$46,687.50
|$46,333.33
|$46,000.00
|5
|4.52%
|$49,000.00
|$48,500.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,000.00
|$46,583.33
|$46,214.29
|$45,875.00
|$45,555.55
|$45,250.00
|6
|4.42%
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,100.00
|$45,750.00
|$45,428.57
|$45,125.00
|$44,833.33
|$44,550.00
|7
|4.33%
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,625.00
|$45,300.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,714.29
|$44,437.50
|$44,166.67
|$43,900.00
|8
|4.24%
|$46,000.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,166.67
|$44,875.00
|$44,600.00
|$44,333.33
|$44,071.43
|$43,812.50
|$43,555.55
|$43,300.00
|9
|4.15%
|$45,000.00
|$44,750.00
|$44,000.00
|$44,250.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|10
|4.10%
|$44,500.00
|$44,250.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,275.00
|11
|4.06%
|$44,000.00
|$43,750.00
|$43,000.00
|$43,250.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,027.78
|$41,825.00
|12
|4.01%
|$43,500.00
|$43,250.00
|$178,500.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,781.25
|$41,583.33
|13
|3.96%
|$43,000.00
|$42,750.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,535.71
|$41,343.75
|14
|3.92%
|$42,500.00
|$42,250.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,291.67
|$41,107.14
|15
|3.87%
|$42,000.00
|$41,750.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,050.00
|$40,875.00
|16
|3.82%
|$41,500.00
|$41,250.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,812.50
|$40,650.00
|17
|3.78%
|$41,000.00
|$40,750.00
|$40,583.33
|$40,437.50
|18
|3.73%
|$40,500.00
|$40,375.00
|$40,250.00
|19
|3.71%
|$40,500.00
|$40,125.00
|20
|3.69%
|$40,000.00
|Total
|$1,085,000.00