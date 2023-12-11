PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PNC Championship purse breakdown

The 2023 PNC Championship takes place at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2023 edition of the PNC Championship tees off Saturday, Dec. 16 from the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

    Check out the full purse breakdown below for the beloved parent-child tournament, featuring some of the biggest names in the game.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118.43%$200,000.00$140,000.00$112,416.66$96,812.50$87,250.00$80,708.34$75,892.86$72,156.25$69,138.89$66,675.00
    27.37%$80,000.00$68,625.00$62,416.67$59,062.50$56,850.00$55,208.33

    		$53,892.86$52,781.25$51,861.11$51,075.00
    35.28%$57,250.00$53,625.00$52,083.33$51,062.50$50,250.00$49,541.67$48,892.86$48,343.75$47,861.11$47,425.00
    44.61%$50,000.00$49,500.00$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,071.43$46,687.50$46,333.33$46,000.00
    54.52%$49,000.00$48,500.00$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,583.33$46,214.29$45,875.00$45,555.55$45,250.00
    64.42%$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,100.00$45,750.00$45,428.57$45,125.00$44,833.33$44,550.00
    74.33%$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,625.00$45,300.00$45,000.00$44,714.29$44,437.50$44,166.67$43,900.00
    84.24%$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,166.67$44,875.00$44,600.00$44,333.33$44,071.43$43,812.50$43,555.55$43,300.00
    94.15%$45,000.00$44,750.00$44,000.00$44,250.00$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00
    104.10%$44,500.00$44,250.00$43,500.00$43,750.00$43,500.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,275.00
    114.06%$44,000.00$43,750.00$43,000.00$43,250.00$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,027.78$41,825.00
    124.01%$43,500.00$43,250.00$178,500.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,781.25$41,583.33
    133.96%$43,000.00$42,750.00$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,535.71$41,343.75
    143.92%$42,500.00$42,250.00$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,291.67$41,107.14
    153.87%$42,000.00$41,750.00$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,050.00$40,875.00
    163.82%$41,500.00$41,250.00$41,000.00$40,812.50$40,650.00
    173.78%$41,000.00$40,750.00$40,583.33$40,437.50
    183.73%$40,500.00$40,375.00$40,250.00
    193.71%$40,500.00$40,125.00
    203.69%$40,000.00
    Total$1,085,000.00
    PGA TOUR
