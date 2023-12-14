How to watch the PNC Championship: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie headline the field at the 2023 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. The event will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club from Dec. 16-17.
Vijay Singh and his son, Qass Singh, are looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the PNC Championship since Larry Nelson won in 2007 and ‘08.
RELATED: Full Field | Tee Times
The PNC Championship provides the unique chance to see 20 professionals team up with a member of their family and play the game they truly love together. Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
You can stream the Friday pro-am at the 2023 PNC Championship via Peacock. Peacock will provide a simulcast of Golf Channel’s TV coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Saturday: 8:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. (Peacock), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC).
Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Peacock), 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)