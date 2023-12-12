Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers raises over $100M for children’s charities

“Giving back is at the core of the PGA TOUR, and no tournament on PGA TOUR Champions better embodies that ethos than the Shaw Charity Classic presented by Rogers,” said Miller Brady, president of PGA TOUR Champions. “Being able to support the Calgary community and children across Alberta creates a lasting legacy for this event that extends far beyond the golf course. We are so grateful to Rogers for their continued support of this event and their dedication to making a difference. With this new extension, we look forward to building upon the tremendous foundation already in place at this tournament.”