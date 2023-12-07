Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS headlines four PGA TOUR Champions Tournament Awards

Joe Zorola, the 2023 PGA TOUR Champions Volunteer of the Year, has served as the Caddie Chairman for the Hoag Classic since 2008, after previously working at the Genesis Invitational on the PGA TOUR from 1992-2001. While working at Genesis, Joe went from a security volunteer to Tournament Operations Director in 1999 and Tournament Chairman in 2000. In his role at the Hoag Classic, Joe oversees needs for all caddies at the event – not just those for the professional players, but the caddies for the 225+ amateur players in the two-day Pro-Am competitions as well. Overseeing such a large operation requires a significant amount of coordination and communication across a wide group, which Joe has handled, even in times of distress. This year’s event saw weather impact the Wednesday Pro-Am, which altered caddie schedules and required Joe to be flexible and adjust on the fly.