Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS headlines four PGA TOUR Champions Tournament Awards
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K wins its first-ever President’s Award
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – At the PGA TOUR’s annual tournament meetings – held at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California – the winners of the PGA TOUR Champions Tournament Awards were announced on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K was named the 2023 President’s Award winner, one of four awards that were given out at the event. Full list of winners below:
President’s Award: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K
Players Award: Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Sales Award: The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren
Volunteer of the Year: Joe Zorola, Hoag Classic
President’s Award
In only its third year, Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, held in Jacksonville, Florida, was named the recipient of the prestigious President’s Award, which captures the criteria of all PGA TOUR Champions awards, as well as the intangibles that make the tournament stand out.
“Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K has distinguished itself as one of the top tournaments on our Tour in only three years,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “This event provides a first-class experience for fans, players, caddies and staff, while also making a tremendous charitable impact in the North Florida community. The consistently excellent efforts of the tournament team – coupled with the dedication and passion that Jim and Tabitha Furyk have in leading this event – makes this a standout stop on PGA TOUR Champions and a fantastic winner of the 2023 President’s Award.”
The Constellation FUYRK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K has consistently been a top performer on PGA TOUR Champions. A few of the highlights from the past three years:
- A consistently strong sales performer, this event generated over $4 million in revenue from local hospitality and sponsorships
- One of the most fan-friendly events on PGA TOUR Champions, FURYK & FRIENDS has a variety of upgraded areas for general admission ticket holders to enjoy the tournament
- This event has generated more than $4 million in charitable giving over its first three years
- Previously won the 2022 Players Award and was the winner of the inaugural PGA TOUR Champions Social Media Award, for the consistently creative efforts across social channels
- Timuquana Country Club, the host of Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, is routinely being listed by players as one of the top courses on PGA TOUR Champions
Recipients of the 2023 President's Award, Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K (Pictured above with PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady). (Credit PGA TOUR Champions)
Players Award
The 2023 recipient of the Players Award is the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, marking the fourth time that Dominion has won this award (2016, '17, '19). This award is voted by PGA TOUR Champions players as their favorite event. The Players Award represents recognition for a tournament that goes above and beyond in the experience they provide to PGA TOUR Champions players. The Dominion Energy Charity Classic delivers an unparalleled experience for players, with massages and chiropractors available on-site, courtesy cars, a barber in the player locker room and a luncheon for the players’ wives. In addition, the Country Club of Virginia – host of the event – provides fantastic hospitality at a top-tier golf course. These factors all work in tandem to provide a premier experience for PGA TOUR Champions golfers, which is why Dominion Energy Charity Classic earned the 2023 Players Award.
Recipients of the 2023 Players Award, Dominion Energy Charity Classic. (PGA TOUR Champions)
Sales Award
The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren, held at the historic Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan, was recognized with the Sales Award, presented annually to the PGA TOUR Champions event that shows tremendous sales growth year-over-year, while establishing high sales marks in all areas. The event saw a 10.5% increase in their year-to-year sales, with 68 new business deals combining for more than $675,000. The Ally Challenge has recorded a staggering $1.7 million in multi-year business, with a combined 180 deals between new business and renewals. Since 2018, this tournament has increased its hospitality and sponsorship revenue by more than $1.25 million.
Recipients of the 2023 Sales Award, The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren. (PGA TOUR Champions)
Volunteer of the Year
Joe Zorola, the 2023 PGA TOUR Champions Volunteer of the Year, has served as the Caddie Chairman for the Hoag Classic since 2008, after previously working at the Genesis Invitational on the PGA TOUR from 1992-2001. While working at Genesis, Joe went from a security volunteer to Tournament Operations Director in 1999 and Tournament Chairman in 2000. In his role at the Hoag Classic, Joe oversees needs for all caddies at the event – not just those for the professional players, but the caddies for the 225+ amateur players in the two-day Pro-Am competitions as well. Overseeing such a large operation requires a significant amount of coordination and communication across a wide group, which Joe has handled, even in times of distress. This year’s event saw weather impact the Wednesday Pro-Am, which altered caddie schedules and required Joe to be flexible and adjust on the fly.
This year, in the midst of his duties as Caddie Chairman, Joe received his final radiation treatment for oral cancer on Monday of tournament week. He has battled his illness for more than two years. Despite being physically exhausted, he remained steadfastly devoted to his duties at the Hoag Classic, providing the same level of care and attention that he has become known for. Joe recently discovered that his battle with cancer is not finished yet, as he underwent surgery in recent weeks. Despite this, he sent instructions to the Hoag Classic Volunteer Co-Chairman on how to handle duties in his absence. Joe’s commitment and dedication to this event make him a worthy recipient of the 2023 PGA TOUR Champions Volunteer of the Year.
The 2023 Volunteer of the Year, Joe Zorola. (PGA TOUR Champions)