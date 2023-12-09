Meet the Five newest PGA TOUR Champions members
3 Min Read
Four Australians among five Q-School graduates
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Some regard Jan. 26 as Australia Day.
In professional golf circles, the designation might shift to Dec. 8.
Five players earned exempt 2024 PGA TOUR Champions status Friday at the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament’s Final Stage, among a 78-player field. Remarkably, four hail from Australia – medalist Cameron Percy, Michael Wright, Steve Allan and David Bransdon.
It’s a triumph for the land Down Under, and even more remarkably, all four played a practice round together at First Stage of Q-School last week in San Jacinto, California. They shared a dinner at Allan’s house early this week as well – he lives just five minutes from Final Stage host venue TPC Scottsdale (Champions course), and he cooked burgers.
Whatever the secret sauce, it led to strong performances throughout the week. Percy, 49, kept the pedal down with rounds of 65-66-66-67 for a 20-under total, five strokes clear of runner-up Wright.
Wright authored the week’s highlight moment, dunking a wedge from 112 yards for birdie at the 72nd hole, the par-4 18th at the Champions course, after missing his tee shot into the brush well right and needing to punch out. It marked a triumphant walk to the green with caddie Guy Elliott, as they wrapped their arms around each other with the knowledge that the birdie was likely enough to avoid a playoff. A few minutes later, indeed it was (par would also have been enough, but why not make some magic?)
Allan shared third place with the United States’ Shane Bertsch at 14 under. Bransdon earned the coveted fifth spot on the first playoff hole, the par-5 10th, after he finished at 13 under alongside Wes Short, Jr., and Raphael Jacquelin.
All five Q-School graduates will receive exempt status on the 2024 PGA TOUR Champions – upon turning 50. For Wright (Feb. 21) and Percy (May 5) that means waiting a bit. Allan – whose wife and three kids were in attendance Friday afternoon – turned 50 on Oct. 18. Bransdon turned 50 on Oct. 28.
Bertsch finished No. 39 on the PGA TOUR Champions’ 2023 season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings, having secured conditional status at minimum into Final Stage. Now he’ll be exempt on the 2024 Champions Tour.
Here’s a capsule look at this week’s five graduates at the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament, in order.
1. Cameron Percy
Birthdate: May 5, 1974 (49)
Hometown: Chelsea, Australia
PGA TOUR starts: 220
Best finish: P2, 2010 Shriners Children’s Open
PGA TOUR Champions starts: 0
Best finish: N/A
2. Michael Wright
Birthdate: February 21, 1974 (50)
Hometown: Gympie, Queensland, Australia
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Best finish: MC in both
PGA TOUR Champions starts: 0
Best finish: N/A
3. Shane Bertsch
Birthdate: March 30, 1970
Hometown: Denver, Colorado
PGA TOUR starts: 195
Best finish: T4, 2011 Fortinet Championship
PGA TOUR Champions starts: 82
Best finish: Won, 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge
4. Steve Allan
Birthdate: October 18, 1973 (50)
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
PGA TOUR starts: 214
Best finish: P2, 2004 Barracuda Championship
PGA TOUR Champions starts: 0
Best finish: N/A
5. David Bransdon
Birthdate: October 28, 1973
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Best finish: MC in both
PGA TOUR Champions starts: 0
Best finish: N/A
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.