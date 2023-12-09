Meet the Five newest PGA TOUR Champions members

Wright authored the week’s highlight moment, dunking a wedge from 112 yards for birdie at the 72nd hole, the par-4 18th at the Champions course, after missing his tee shot into the brush well right and needing to punch out. It marked a triumphant walk to the green with caddie Guy Elliott, as they wrapped their arms around each other with the knowledge that the birdie was likely enough to avoid a playoff. A few minutes later, indeed it was (par would also have been enough, but why not make some magic?)