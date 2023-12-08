Ludvig Åberg debuts new Titleist T100 irons at Grant Thornton Invitational

“One of the reasons I made the switch is that they are very similar (to the 2019 set),” Åberg said after he and Sagstrom combined for a 12-under 60 in Thursday’s scramble format. “I’m not the biggest fan of changing too much, especially your clubs and I like to figure it out myself. The switch was very easy and I feel like this week was a good time to used to it and have a few weeks off and be ready for next year.”