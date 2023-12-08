Ludvig Åberg debuts new Titleist T100 irons at Grant Thornton Invitational
3 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron @PGATOUR
NAPLES, Fla. – After winning on both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour and being a member of the victorious European Ryder Cup Team, what else could Ludvig Åberg want this holiday season?
It seems a shiny new set of irons was on the Swedish superstar’s list, and he debuted them at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational alongside fellow countrywoman Madelene Sagström.
This week’s event represents Åberg’s return to competition after winning The RSM Classic in record-setting fashion, tying the TOUR’s 72-hole scoring record with a 61-61 weekend. He was using the 2019 edition of Titleist’s T100 irons when he won at Sea Island.
He showed up in Naples this week with new clubs in the bag, however. Not only is he now using the 2023 version of the T100s but he showed up with them in a new bag, as well.
The Adidas staff bag he has been using since he turned pro has been replaced by a Titleist staff bag, pointing to a larger agreement with the company whose equipment he’s been using since his amateur days.
“Until this past week actually I haven't had a club deal, I’ve been playing with whatever I like,” said Åberg said, whose only equipment deal when he turned pro was a ball deal with Titleist. “We signed a club deal with Titleist this past week.
“I’ve used the 2018-19 T100s up until now, but I like the way that they sit, I really like these (2023 T100) and they can improve my game.”
The 2023 model of the T100 irons feature a fully forged dual-cavity construction with CNC-milled faces and D18 Tungsten weights in the heel-and-toe sections of the back cavities which are said to improve the center of gravity and also the forgiveness of off-center hits.
“One of the reasons I made the switch is that they are very similar (to the 2019 set),” Åberg said after he and Sagstrom combined for a 12-under 60 in Thursday’s scramble format. “I’m not the biggest fan of changing too much, especially your clubs and I like to figure it out myself. The switch was very easy and I feel like this week was a good time to used to it and have a few weeks off and be ready for next year.”
Ludvig Åberg dials in second and eagles at Grant Thornton
Åberg made his way on TOUR by achieving the No. 1 spot in the PGA TOUR University ranking for 2023 and it’s hard to find a weakness in his game. Just ask his partner, Sagström, who is engaged to Åberg’s caddie.
“I used to have you as my background picture at impact position with an iron,” Sagström joked with Åberg after Thursday’s round. “I was like I need this in my life.”
Åberg and Sagström have shared the same coach, Hans Larsson, who first met the pair at Filbornaskolan School in Sweden. Åberg has continued working with Larsson all the way through college and on to the PGA TOUR.
This season, Åberg ranked second in Average Proximity to the Hole on all approach shots (33 feet, 4 inches) and third in Greens in Regulation (73%). Åberg is especially successful with his long irons, but this switch should help with excessive spin on his short irons.
“My tendency is to spin my shorter irons a bit too much,” Åberg noted. “We knocked that down a bit, but kept the spin with the longer irons, which I think things like that will improve my game quickly.”
Åberg continues to use the Titleist TSR2 (9 degrees) driver, Titleist 718 T-MB 2-iron and Titleist Vokey Design SM9 wedges. He also has a TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood and trusty Odyssey White Hot Versa #1.
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR. Follow Alistair Cameron on Twitter.