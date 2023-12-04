Nominees announced for Jack Nicklaus Award, Arnold Palmer Award

The Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards are determined by a member vote, with PGA TOUR members who played in at least 15 official FedExCup events during the 2022-23 season eligible to vote. The voting will close on Friday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. ET. The winners will be announced in January at The Sentry, the first event of the 2024 FedExCup season as the PGA TOUR returns to a calendar-year schedule.