21H AGO

How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Hero World Challenge takes place Sunday from Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods is making his first appearance since April and also serves as host to the 20-player field, which is stacked with stars including two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

    Scottie Scheffler leads by three at 16 under heading into the final round after a seven-under 65 on Saturday. Matt Fitzpatrick sits in solo-second at 13 under and Justin Thomas is alone in third at 11 under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

