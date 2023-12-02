Tiger Woods ‘optimistic’ after Saturday 71: ‘I'm very excited at how I have felt physically’

Woods said Friday it was a combination of mental and physical fatigue that led to struggles to close out rounds. He had not played enough to put a complete 18 holes together. Saturday was just Woods’ third competitive round since he withdrew from the Masters and underwent ankle fusion surgery in April. It’s been a “night and day” difference in how his leg feels since the surgery. Still, he said he was surprised and encouraged by how well his body has recovered now that it’s been thoroughly tested.