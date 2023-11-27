PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge takes place Thursday from Albany in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods will return to action for the first time since April and also will serve as host to the 20-player field, which is stacked with stars including two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday, noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

