How to watch Hero World Challenge, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge takes place Thursday from Albany in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods will return to action for the first time since April and also will serve as host to the 20-player field, which is stacked with stars including two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday, noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
- Sunday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)