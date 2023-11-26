The First Look: Preview the storylines at the Hero World Challenge

FIELD NOTES AND STORYLINES: Tiger Woods will aim to play four rounds for the first time since he withdrew at the Masters in April, electing not to continue with his third round when it resumed Sunday morning … Viktor Hovland is going for a three-peat. The reigning FedExCup champion has not teed it up on the PGA TOUR since his FedExCup triumph at East Lake Golf Club, but he played twice on the DP World Tour this fall, finishing T5 at the BMW PGA Championship and T2 at the DP World Tour Championship … Will Zalatoris is set to return to action. Zalatoris herniated a disk in his back at the 2022 BMW Championship and took the remainder of the year off. He played seven times in 2023 before withdrawing before his first-round tee time at the Masters. He announced April 10 he would miss the remainder of the season after having back surgery … World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will tee it up for the first time since the Ryder Cup. Scheffler has finished second at the Hero World Challenge the last two years … Max Homa returns to action with a run of five straight top-10s on the PGA TOUR under his belt. In fact, Homa hasn’t finished outside the top 25 since missing the cut at the Travelers Championship … Matt Fitzpatrick will return to action after finishing tied for 27th at the DP World Tour Championship. Fitzpatrick won this year’s RBC Heritage and captured the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October … Open Championship winner Brian Harman teed it up at The RSM Classic to close out the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season – his first action since the Ryder Cup – and finished 44th. This is his Hero World Challenge debut ... U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, set for his Hero World Challenge debut, is teeing it up for the first time since the Ryder Cup. Prior to that, he finished third at the TOUR Championship … 2014 Hero World Challenge winner Jordan Spieth has recorded three straight top-six finishes at Albany. Spieth went winless on TOUR this season but had seven top-10s … 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Cameron Young, who finished third at last year’s Hero, returns to Albany … Collin Morikawa will tee it up for the first time since his impressive final-round 63 to win the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Morikawa was supposed to play in the Netflix Cup earlier this month but withdrew due to a back injury … Morikawa’s replacement at the Netflix Cup, Tony Finau, returns to Albany where he has never finished outside the top 10, with back-to-back seventh-place results at the event. Finau won twice on TOUR in 2022-23 and will tee it up for the first time since the TOUR Championship … Keegan Bradley heads back to Albany for the first time since 2018. Bradley had two wins on TOUR this season and finished tied for 19th in his title defense at the ZOZO Championship in October … Like Bradley, Jason Day also returns to Albany for the first time since 2018. Day won the AT&T Byron Nelson in May, his first TOUR title since that same year … Ryder Cuppers Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are all in the field in the Bahamas. Fowler won the event in 2017, punctuated by a course-record 61 in the final round … Tournament exemptions were granted to Justin Rose and Lucas Glover to round out the 20-player field.