Tiger Woods to speak Tuesday morning at Hero World Challenge
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Tiger Woods will meet the media at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday in advance of the Hero World Challenge, his first tournament press conference since the Masters in April, his most recent PGA TOUR start.
Woods, this week's tournament host, committed to the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, earlier this month. Woods hasn’t competed since undergoing right ankle surgery in April, a subtalar fusion procedure to alleviate arthritis from a broken talus bone suffered in a February 2021 car crash. Woods’ surgery followed his Masters withdrawal during the third round, having struggled to navigate Augusta National’s hilly terrain on a rainy Saturday.
Woods also spoke to the Associated Press earlier this month, when TGL’s Jupiter Links Golf Club was unveiled, of which Woods is a co-owner. TGL, the tech-infused golf league co-founded by Woods, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley, has since postponed its start date from January 2024 to early 2025, due to a roof collapse at its facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Woods told the Associated Press that his right ankle was pain-free, but that issues lingered on the rest of the leg.
“My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever,” Woods said at the time. “That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for.”
Woods has been active in recent weeks, caddying 54 holes for his son Charlie at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship after attending the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico – contested at the Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante.
Following the Hero, he’s slated to compete at the PNC Championship alongside Charlie in mid-December. Team Woods has competed in three consecutive PNCs, highlighted by a second-place finish in 2021.
How has Woods occupied his time in recent months? What’s the state of his game? What are his takes on the world of golf since the Masters? Look for Woods to share insight on these topics and more Tuesday morning.
Woods' press conference will be streamed on PGATOUR.COM and the TOUR's X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook channels.