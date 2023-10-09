Ryan Fox solidifies position atop Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking
Shot final-round 65 to tie for second at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Ryan Fox, who last month moved to the top of the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking with a win at the BMW PGA Championship, solidified his position with a final-round 65 and a tie for second at the rain-plagued Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.
Fox finished three back of winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who was coming off a triumphant week at the Ryder Cup in Rome and notched his ninth DP World Tour victory.
This is the first year that the top 10 in the Race to Dubai who are not yet exempt on the PGA TOUR will earn PGA TOUR cards. The 10 TOUR cards for the 2024 season will be determined after the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, Nov. 16-19.
The No. 1 player in the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking will earn a spot in the 2024 PLAYERS Championship, as well.
There were no changes in the top 10, with frontrunner Fox followed by Adrian Meronk (nearly 700 points behind), Min Woo Lee, Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Joost Luiten, Yannik Paul, and Thobjørn Olsesen.
Fitzpatrick shot 66 on Monday to win the Dunhill by three over Fox, Marcus Armitage (66) and Matthew Southgate (66). It was Fitzpatrick’s first DP World Tour win in two years, and he also won the pro-am portion of the event with his mother, Susan.
Flooding wiped out play Saturday and Sunday; the tournament was shortened to 54 holes.
Fox already has Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR after solid finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (T14), THE PLAYERS (T27), World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (T17), Masters Tournament (T26), PGA Championship (T23) and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (T30).
He also finished T12 at the Genesis Scottish Open, his best on the PGA TOUR this season.
Rory McIlroy leads the Race to Dubai ranking – he captured the season-long title last season, when he also won his third FedExCup – followed by Jon Rahm and Fox.
The DP World Tour now moves to Spain for two weeks, then heads to Qatar and South Africa.
Just four weeks remain before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.