Three-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Rives McBee dies at age 84

The first time Rives McBee made national headlines came in 1966 when, as a club pro playing out of Midland, Texas, he earned a spot in the U.S. Open. In the opening round, he shot a 6-over 76 at San Francisco’s Olympic Club then followed that with a 64 on day two to move into a tie for third, three strokes behind co-leaders Billy Casper and Arnold Palmer. One newspaper the next day blared the headline “McBee—Who He?—Shoots 64.” Over the final 36 holes, fans learned about the native Texan as McBee went on to tie for 13th in what turned out to be his best major championship performance.