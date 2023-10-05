Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Tom Kim are latest commitments to TGL presented by SoFi

TGL presented by SoFi is a new golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with teams of PGA TOUR stars across a season of matches in prime time starting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, on ESPN and ESPN+. SoFi Center is TGL’s purpose-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf, featuring some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest superstars. Currently, 16 players committed to playing in TGL have been announced, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim and Billy Horschel. With currently five of the top 10 players in the world, this initial list of committed players has won 29 major championships, 195 PGA TOUR wins and collectively has ranked as the world No. 1 for 886 weeks. Additionally, 12 announced TGL players represented their countries last week at the 2023 Ryder Cup.