Europe reminds everyone why it owns the Ryder Cup at home

Actually, forget Fitz and McIlroy. Take Rahm. The four-time PGA TOUR winner this season won his first match with Tyrrell Hatton, twice holing out from off the green. And with Nicolai Højgaard in the afternoon, 2 down with five to play, he merely chipped in for eagle at the par-4 16th and banked in his long eagle putt on 18 to salvage an unlikely tie against Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler.