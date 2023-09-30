In span of three holes, Patrick Cantlay changes tenor of this Ryder Cup

The U.S. had a chance to sweep, as well, but an ignominious week from Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth continued after they lost a lead in the third match. Cantlay kept his team’s deficit from growing any bigger with birdies on the last three holes. He and Wyndham Clark were 1-down to Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy with two holes remaining, but after the other three players in the group missed the 17th green, Cantlay hit his tee shot to 8 feet and made the putt. That set the stage for his clutch putt on 18.