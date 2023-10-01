Rory McIlroy proves himself to be the heartbeat of this Ryder Cup

He didn’t appear to be on the back nine of anything. One of two Europeans (Viktor Hovland, 3-1-1), and three players overall (Max Homa, 3-1-1) to play all five matches, McIlroy sat back and savored a Peroni beer in the winners’ press conference, surrounded by his friends and teammates. They spoke of playing for those who mean the most to you, with Europe Captain Luke Donald blinking back tears as he spoke of his late parents. They spoke of playing for each other, their connection to legendary golfers of the past, and the short videos Donald had made them.