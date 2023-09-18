FedExCup Fall update: S.H. Kim, Troy Merritt the biggest movers from Fortinet Championship

“I hit a putt from 4 feet below the hole on 17 on Friday, and it felt like I got electrocuted,” he told PGATOUR.com from the Genesis Scottish Open, where he was one of the last to get into the field and missed the cut. “It made me jump, I missed it badly, and ever since then, every now and then, I have a real bad yip stroke. I don’t know if it’s physical or mental or both. After it happens so many times it’s hard to get it out of your head. It’s just an absolute battle.