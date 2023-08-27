David Kocher cards final-round 59 at Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

It’s a historic round – 10 birdies and an eagle – and not only is Kocher etched in history, but his career fortunes are radically changed for the better. The University of Maryland alum moves from No. 82 to No. 43 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, cementing his spot in the top 75 (to assure full Korn Ferry Tour status in 2024) and moving into legitimate consideration for his first TOUR card. The top 30 after the four-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership; the Albertsons Boise Open marked the first event of the reimagined Finals.