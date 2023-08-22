30 one-liners: Learn how each player made his way to East Lake

An appearance in Atlanta to end the season is a coveted position among the PGA TOUR’s best. For some, it’s another expected stop on the way as they fight for the $18 million winner’s purse. For others, this week begins a career-changing venture as they join the PGA TOUR’s elite for the first time. Regardless, they all have one thing in common: the chance to hoist the FedExCup trophy on Sunday, although the task is far more difficult for some.