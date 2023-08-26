FedExCup payouts: See what each player at East Lake will take home
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
ATLANTA – The 2022-23 PGA TOUR season culminates this week at East Lake Golf Club with the TOUR Championship. Defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler and the 28 next highest points-getters in the FedExCup standings are all competing for the FedExCup trophy and their share of $75 million prize pool.
At the TOUR Championship, the player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes when combined with his FedExCup Starting Strokes will be crowned FedExCup champion, credited with an official victory at the TOUR Championship, earn the winner's prize of $18 million and receive a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.
The total payout for all 30 players in the field is as follows:
|Place
|Total
|1
|$18,000,000
|2
|$6,500,000
|3
|$5,000,000
|4
|4,000,000
|5
|$3,000,000
|6
|$2,500,000
|7
|$2,000,000
|8
|$1,500,000
|9
|$1,250,000
|10
|$1,000,000
|11
|$950,000
|12
|$900,000
|13
|$850,000
|14
|$800,000
|15
|$760,000
|16
|$720,000
|17
|$700,000
|18
|$680,000
|19
|$660,000
|20
|$640,000
|21
|$620,000
|22
|$600,000
|23
|$580,000
|24
|$565,000
|25
|$550,000
|26
|$540,000
|27
|$530,000
|28
|$520,000
|29
|$510,000
|30
|$500,000