19H AGO

FedExCup payouts: See what each player at East Lake will take home

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    ATLANTA – The 2022-23 PGA TOUR season culminates this week at East Lake Golf Club with the TOUR Championship. Defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, FedExCup points leader Scottie Scheffler and the 28 next highest points-getters in the FedExCup standings are all competing for the FedExCup trophy and their share of $75 million prize pool.

    At the TOUR Championship, the player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes when combined with his FedExCup Starting Strokes will be crowned FedExCup champion, credited with an official victory at the TOUR Championship, earn the winner's prize of $18 million and receive a five-year PGA TOUR exemption.

    The total payout for all 30 players in the field is as follows:

    Place Total
    1$18,000,000
    2$6,500,000
    3$5,000,000
    44,000,000
    5$3,000,000
    6$2,500,000
    7$2,000,000
    8$1,500,000
    9$1,250,000
    10$1,000,000
    11$950,000
    12$900,000
    13$850,000
    14$800,000
    15$760,000
    16$720,000
    17$700,000
    18$680,000
    19$660,000
    20$640,000
    21$620,000
    22$600,000
    23$580,000
    24$565,000
    25$550,000
    26$540,000
    27$530,000
    28$520,000
    29$510,000
    30$500,000

