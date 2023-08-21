PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23H AGO

How to watch TOUR Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2022-23 PGA TOUR season comes to a close this week at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The top 30 players who qualified will compete for the coveted FedExCup trophy and $18 million FedExCup Bonus. Round 1 begins Thursday from East Lake.

    Those in the field include FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 in the standings Viktor Hovland, three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, former FedExCup champions Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth, Masters champion Jon Rahm, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman and Ryder Cup qualifiers Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.

    FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKES

    The TOUR Championship will feature the FedExCup Starting Strokes format. Click here for details on the format, and here to see in what place each playerwill begin Round 1.

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    Join the world’s best as they prepare to take on East Lake for a chance at hoisting the FedExCup. "On the Range at the TOUR Championship brought to you by Titleist" will feature players on the practice range, fine tuning their game with Trackman Tracing, radar stats, expert analysis, player interviews and more. Tune in Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 2-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

    Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, noon.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, noon–6 p.m. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30-7 p.m.Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30-7 p.m.Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    		Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    		Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
    		Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Holes: noon-1 p.m.Featured Holes: noon-1 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-noon
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Hole: 1- 6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1- 6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-noon
    Featured Hole: 1- 6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1- 6 p.m.Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR
