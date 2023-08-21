How to watch TOUR Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Join the world’s best as they prepare to take on East Lake for a chance at hoisting the FedExCup. "On the Range at the TOUR Championship brought to you by Titleist" will feature players on the practice range, fine tuning their game with Trackman Tracing, radar stats, expert analysis, player interviews and more. Tune in Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 2-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+ .