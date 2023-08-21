How to watch TOUR Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Those in the field include FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 in the standings Viktor Hovland, three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, former FedExCup champions Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth, Masters champion Jon Rahm, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman and Ryder Cup qualifiers Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.
FEDEXCUP STARTING STROKES
The TOUR Championship will feature the FedExCup Starting Strokes format. Click here for details on the format, and here to see in what place each playerwill begin Round 1.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
Join the world’s best as they prepare to take on East Lake for a chance at hoisting the FedExCup. "On the Range at the TOUR Championship brought to you by Titleist" will feature players on the practice range, fine tuning their game with Trackman Tracing, radar stats, expert analysis, player interviews and more. Tune in Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 2-3:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, noon.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, noon–6 p.m. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30-7 p.m.
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Holes: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Hole: 1- 6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1- 6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: 1- 6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1- 6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes