Chris Kirk poised for personal career comeback with back-to-back rounds of 66 at BMW

“It brings a smile to my face just talking about it,” Kirk said, “because I know how hard he’s worked. I think when people see somebody really struggle like he did with his putting for a number of years, and then all of a sudden you're able to see him kind of freed up and making putts and having fun and shooting low scores every day … Somebody that's played on TOUR and won as many times as he has, he didn't have to keep fighting and didn't have to keep grinding it out and working at it, but he did.