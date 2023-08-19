Lucas Glover's caddie signs DUDE Wipes partnership after sweat saga in Memphis
Tommy Lamb’s endorsement will encompass BMW Championship and TOUR Championship.
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Lucas Glover’s stature in the golf world has rocketed in recent weeks, with back-to-back victories launching him into contention for the season-long FedExCup title.
Among the subplots of Glover’s win at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship: the heat index that hovered around 110 degrees, which made for difficult outfitting conditions.
These types of subplots can bring buzz and notoriety, and Glover’s caddie Tommy Lamb is among the beneficiaries, with a unique twist.
Lamb learned Tuesday that the company DUDE Wipes, a Chicago-based toilet paper alternative, was interested in a two-week endorsement for this week’s BMW Championship and next week’s TOUR Championship, in which he would wear a DUDE Wipes hat.
Glover was offered the endorsement but wasn’t able to accept, though he got a kick out of Lamb’s offer. The easygoing Lamb quickly obliged – “I’ve got to have something on my head,” he quipped – and a partnership was born.
“Lucas is the sort of guy, he doesn’t take anything too seriously; enough guys take it all too seriously out here,” Lamb said after Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship. “He thinks it’s hilarious. Obviously I would never agree to anything without signing off with him, and he’s like, ‘Hell yeah, do it.’
“It’s going to be hot next week (at East Lake in Atlanta) and probably tomorrow, so I’ve got plenty of DUDE Wipes if anybody needs any.”
Ironically, Lamb first became familiar with the DUDE Wipes product on the Shark Tank television program. The product was launched in 2012, with an appearance in Season 7 of Shark Tank (2015) leading to an investment from Mark Cuban. The brand has gradually become more involved in the golf space, including a Harry Higgs endorsement and a Topgolf partnership, so Lamb’s partnership was a logical next step.
“We saw Lucas’ epic back-to-back wins and particularly last week when it was insanely hot in Memphis and the sweat issues that ensued … we felt like he could use our help,” said Ryan Meegan, co-founder and CMO of DUDE Wipes.
“The internet had some fun with it and we’re constantly looking for fun ways to implement our brand into sports and pop culture. We reached out Sunday night and the deal was done by Tuesday afternoon. Kudos to Lucas, his caddie Tommy and team for wanting to have some fun with us!”
Entering the final week of the FedExCup Regular Season, Glover stood outside the top 100 on the standings, needing some magic just to make the Playoffs. His Wyndham Championship victory kick-started a magic carpet ride that has opened a plethora of floodgates.
Who knows what will come next?
“All the guys are laughing at it in a good way, because obviously it’s a spin-off of last week,” said Lamb. “It’s fun to be associated with them, to tell you the truth.”
