50 one-liners for 50 players: Learn about the contenders left standing at the BMW Championship
7 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Let the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs commence.
With the field down to just 50 remaining contenders, the spotlight is on Olympia Fields Country Club as players race to make it to the top 30 and qualify for the ultimate showdown at next week's TOUR Championship.
There are plenty of storylines in the suburbs of Chicago. Jon Rahm, the current FedExCup points leader, won the BMW Championship the last time it was contested at Olympia Fields. Patrick Cantlay, fresh off his playoff loss at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, aims for a three-peat of BMW Championship titles. Lucas Glover sets his sights on his third straight TOUR victory after capturing the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude back-to-back. PGA TOUR history looks to be made as the remaining competitors converge in Chicago for a high-pressure, high-drama weekend.
While some are looking to survive each week, others have their eyes on the prize as they fight for the lead and FedExCup Starting Strokes in Atlanta.
Here's a closer look at every player who still has the chance to hoist the FedExCup.
1. Jon Rahm: Built such a large lead with his four-win Regular Season that he was not supplanted even after finishing T37 in Memphis.
Jon Rahm on how hard it is to advance in new FedExCup Playoffs format
2. Scottie Scheffler: Has been on the heels of Rahm for most of this year. Looking to make that final jump before Atlanta.
3. Rory McIlroy: A third-place finish in Memphis held him steady at No. 3, but he's closer than ever to bridging the gap.
4. Lucas Glover: Back-to-back wins have vaulted him from 112th in the FedExCup to fourth in just two weeks.
Lucas Glover’s massive putting change leads to back-to-back wins
5. Patrick Cantlay: Former FedExCup champion, and winner of the past two BMWs, arrives at Olympia Fields after a runner-up in Memphis.
6. Max Homa: Got a bump from the T6 at the FedEx St. Jude, his fourth straight top-25 and best finish since THE PLAYERS.
7. Viktor Hovland: His T13 in Memphis was his 16th top-25 in 21 starts this season, and seventh in his last eight starts.
8. Wyndham Clark: Finished T66 at FedEx St. Jude but is still in the top 10 after wins at U.S. Open and Wells Fargo.
9. Brian Harman: In his first start since winning The Open, he shot 71-68-67-68 to finish T31 in Memphis.
10. Tommy Fleetwood: His T3 at FedEx St. Jude -- his 22nd top 5 on TOUR without a win -- vaulted him 16 spots in the standings.
11. Keegan Bradley: Two-time winner this season is seeking his first TOUR Championship bid since 2018, the year he won the BMW.
12. Rickie Fowler: A steady uphill trajectory that culminated in a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic has highlighted his rise after being the last man to make the Playoffs in 2022.
13. Tony Finau: With 15 top 10s in the postseason, the six-time winner on TOUR is vying for his third-straight Ryder Cup.
14. Taylor Moore: Valspar winner is a virtual lock for the TOUR Championship after 72nd-hole birdie and a fifth-place finish in Memphis moved him up 11 spots.
Taylor Moore is sticking to his training routine with eyes on East Lake
15. Russell Henley: Georgia grad has finished runner-up at Wyndham and T6 at FedEx St. Jude in his last two starts.
16. Nick Taylor: His historic win in his native Canada has him on pace to make his first TOUR Championship.
17. Si Woo Kim: Sony Open in Hawaii victory has him in position to make his first TOUR Championship since his rookie season of 2016.
18. Tom Kim: The young gun is recovering nicely from his ankle injury and has finished T6-T2-T24 in his last three starts.
19. Xander Schauffele: Ranking sixth in SG: Total and seventh in SG: Putting, Schauffele is seeking his first victory this season.
20. Adam Schenk: Coming off a T6 finish at FedEx St. Jude, the Purdue alum is headed to the second leg of the Playoffs for the first time in his career.
21. Jason Day: The AT&T Byron Nelson winner has had a stellar season but three missed cuts in his past six starts and a T52 in Memphis.
22. Collin Morikawa: The two-time major champion stayed steady at No. 22 in the FedExCup standings with a T13 in Memphis.
Collin Morikawa looks at FedExCup standings after final round at FedEx St. Jude
23. Emiliano Grillo: Since a missed cut at the John Deere Classic, the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge champion has been trending upward with three straight top-25.
24. Sepp Straka: The John Deere Classic winner is hoping to back up his seventh-place finish in the 2022 FedExCup with another prime performance.
25. Corey Conners: The Valero Texas Open winner is rounding into form with a T6 finish at the FedEx St. Jude and top-20 finishes in four of his past six events.
26. Tyrrell Hatton: With just one missed cut this season in 18 starts, the Englishman has been a constant figure inside the top 10 of leaderboards.
27. Jordan Spieth: The 2015 FedExCup champion and 13-time TOUR winner started his Playoffs with a T6.
28. Sungjae Im: A T6 at TPC Southwind moved the two-time TOUR winner inside the top 30.
29. Chris Kirk: The 2014 FedExCup runner-up is also this season's Honda Classic winner and finished T16 at the FedEx St. Jude.
30. Sam Burns: This season's World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play winner highlighted his first round of the Playoffs with a slam-dunk ace.
31. Sahith Theegala: Highlighted with a final-round 66, the Pepperdine alum finished T13 in the first leg of the Playoffs.
32. Justin Rose: He tied TPC Southwind's course record on Friday with a 61 after finishing the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude in last place.
33. Kurt Kitayama: The first-time TOUR winner at this season's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard also has four top-10 finishes this season.
34. Denny McCarthy: First on the TOUR in Putting inside 10ft and third in SG: Putting, he lost in a playoff to Viktor Hovland at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
35. Seamus Power: The Irish golfer won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this season and is second on the TOUR in Putting from 8 feet.
36. Lee Hodges: The Alabama grad finished T31 last week in his first start since winning the 3M Open and gained 2.87 strokes in ball-striking.
37. Adam Hadwin: With a season highlighted by a playoff loss at the Rocket Mortgage, the Canadian will try to tackle the top 30.
38. Byeong Hun An: His recent finishes include a T2 at the Wyndham Championship and a T3 at the Genesis Scottish Open.
39. Adam Svensson: The Canadian claimed his first TOUR victory this season at The RSM Classic and held the 36-hole lead in his debut at THE PLAYERS this season.
40. Matt Fitzpatrick: Last season's U.S. Open champion and this season's RBC Heritage champion arrives seated 10th in the OWGR.
41. Andrew Putnam: The Pepperdine alum highlighted his season with a T5 at the Memorial and T2 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
42. Eric Cole: The only rookie to make it into the BMW Championship with three top-10 finishes this season.
43. J.T. Poston: Has four top-7 finishes in his past six events, most recently a T2 at the 3M Open and a T7 at the Wyndham Championship.
44. Brendon Todd: Escaped the FedExCup bubble with a T2 at the John Deere Classic and then a T7 at the Wyndham Championship.
45. Cam Davis: Has played his way into both FedEx St. Jude and BMW Championship.
46. Cameron Young: The 2022 Rookie of the Year and Wake Forest grad has five top-10 finishes this season.
47. Hideki Matsuyama: Three birdies and an eagle launched him into the top 50 after being on the brink of elimination.
Hideki's fantastic finish to secure spot in BMW Championship
48. Tom Hoge: Birdied the final three holes on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude to lock in a top-50 spot.
49. Harris English: The Sea Island native and four-time TOUR champion climbed into the top 50 with a final-round 67 in Memphis.
50. Patrick Rodgers: The 31-year-old clinched his first BMW Championship berth and the final spot in the field with a final-round 70 in Memphis.