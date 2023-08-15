50 one-liners for 50 players: Learn about the contenders left standing at the BMW Championship

There are plenty of storylines in the suburbs of Chicago. Jon Rahm, the current FedExCup points leader, won the BMW Championship the last time it was contested at Olympia Fields. Patrick Cantlay, fresh off his playoff loss at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, aims for a three-peat of BMW Championship titles. Lucas Glover sets his sights on his third straight TOUR victory after capturing the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude back-to-back. PGA TOUR history looks to be made as the remaining competitors converge in Chicago for a high-pressure, high-drama weekend.