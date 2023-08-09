PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
FedExCup scenarios for FedEx St. Jude Championship

How to make the top 50 for the BMW Championship and also qualify for 2024 Signature Events

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    This week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship marks the first leg of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs, and the stakes have never been higher, with eligibility implications for next year’s eight Signature Events.

    The starting field features 70 players, significantly reduced from the longtime 125 number, and No. 50 is the all-important mark come Sunday afternoon at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

    The top 50 on the FedExCup standings after this week will advance to the BMW Championship and qualify for next year’s eight Signature Events, which feature elevated purses and point totals:

    • The Sentry (Jan. 1-7)
    • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)
    • The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 12-18)
    • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 4-10)
    • RBC Heritage (April 15-21)
    • Wells Fargo Championship (May 6-12)
    • the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 3-9)
    • Travelers Championship (June 17-23)

    Click here for a breakdown of the FedExCup Playoffs format and how it works.

    The first two Playoffs events offer quadruple FedExCup points (2,000 to the winner) compared to a standard Regular Season event (500 points to the winner). It means increased volatility in the standings as the week unfolds. The FedEx St. Jude Championship features a $20 million purse with the winner of the no-cut event receiving $3.6 million.

    Only one player moved inside the top 70 at last week’s Wyndham Championship, winner Lucas Glover. Don’t expect that to be the case this week.

    Here’s a look at the minimum finish needed for players who entered the week outside the top 50 to advance to the BMW Championship.

    Minimum finish needed to make BMW Championship

    Pos.PlayerMinimum finish
    51Alex SmalleySolo-66th
    52Thomas DetryTwo-way T52
    53Taylor MontgomeryTwo-way T41
    54Davis RileySolo-30th
    55Brandon WuSolo-29th
    56Hayden BuckleyTwo-way T27
    57Hideki MatsuyamaTwo-way T25
    58Keith MitchellTwo-way T19
    59Mark HubbardTwo-way T19
    60Matt KucharSolo-19th
    61Stephan JaegerTwo-way T18
    62Cam DavisSolo-18th
    63Sam RyderTwo-way T16
    64Sam StevensSolo-16th
    65Aaron RaiSolo-16th
    66Beau HosslerTwo-way T14
    67Matt NeSmithSolo-13th
    68Vincent NorrmanTwo-way T12
    69J.J. SpaunTwo-way T12
    70Ben GriffinTwo-way T11

    Note: With no cut this week, all players who complete 72 holes are assured a minimum of 70th-place points.

