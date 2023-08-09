FedExCup scenarios for FedEx St. Jude Championship
How to make the top 50 for the BMW Championship and also qualify for 2024 Signature Events
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
This week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship marks the first leg of the three-event FedExCup Playoffs, and the stakes have never been higher, with eligibility implications for next year’s eight Signature Events.
The starting field features 70 players, significantly reduced from the longtime 125 number, and No. 50 is the all-important mark come Sunday afternoon at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
The top 50 on the FedExCup standings after this week will advance to the BMW Championship and qualify for next year’s eight Signature Events, which feature elevated purses and point totals:
• The Sentry (Jan. 1-7)
• AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)
• The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 12-18)
• Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 4-10)
• RBC Heritage (April 15-21)
• Wells Fargo Championship (May 6-12)
• the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 3-9)
• Travelers Championship (June 17-23)
The first two Playoffs events offer quadruple FedExCup points (2,000 to the winner) compared to a standard Regular Season event (500 points to the winner). It means increased volatility in the standings as the week unfolds. The FedEx St. Jude Championship features a $20 million purse with the winner of the no-cut event receiving $3.6 million.
Only one player moved inside the top 70 at last week’s Wyndham Championship, winner Lucas Glover. Don’t expect that to be the case this week.
Here’s a look at the minimum finish needed for players who entered the week outside the top 50 to advance to the BMW Championship.
Minimum finish needed to make BMW Championship
|Pos.
|Player
|Minimum finish
|51
|Alex Smalley
|Solo-66th
|52
|Thomas Detry
|Two-way T52
|53
|Taylor Montgomery
|Two-way T41
|54
|Davis Riley
|Solo-30th
|55
|Brandon Wu
|Solo-29th
|56
|Hayden Buckley
|Two-way T27
|57
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Two-way T25
|58
|Keith Mitchell
|Two-way T19
|59
|Mark Hubbard
|Two-way T19
|60
|Matt Kuchar
|Solo-19th
|61
|Stephan Jaeger
|Two-way T18
|62
|Cam Davis
|Solo-18th
|63
|Sam Ryder
|Two-way T16
|64
|Sam Stevens
|Solo-16th
|65
|Aaron Rai
|Solo-16th
|66
|Beau Hossler
|Two-way T14
|67
|Matt NeSmith
|Solo-13th
|68
|Vincent Norrman
|Two-way T12
|69
|J.J. Spaun
|Two-way T12
|70
|Ben Griffin
|Two-way T11
Note: With no cut this week, all players who complete 72 holes are assured a minimum of 70th-place points.