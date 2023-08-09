Jon Rahm faces Walker Buehler on the mound, not the golf course

“Half of the Dodgers training squad came in,” Rahm said. “I said, ‘I’ve got to see this one guy live throw a pitch.' I couldn't believe when I saw the actual plate how small it is. I was like, ‘There’s no way you hit this all the time on command.' He threw two lasers at the same spot. He said it was 85 mph. It didn't seem like he was trying very hard."