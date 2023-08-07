The First Look: FedEx St. Jude Championship

FIELD NOTES: Jon Rahm leads the way in the FedExCup standings after his four-win Regular Season, including a victory at the Masters. He leads Scheffler by 174 points heading into the Playoffs… Scheffler, meanwhile, has won twice and recorded 19 top-25s in 20 starts this season. His spectacular body of work featured seven straight top-fives before a T23 at The Open in his most recent start… Defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy enters the Playoffs at No. 3 in the standings. McIlroy, a two-time winner this season, rides a streak of seven straight top-10 finishes into Memphis… Max Homa and Wyndham Clark – both two-time winners this season – round out the top five in the standings… Wyndham Championship winner Lucas Glover was the only player to jump into the top 70 of the FedExCup standings at the Regular Season finale. He vaulted from No. 112 to No. 49 with the title… Ben Griffin earned last-man-in honors at No. 70, just nine points ahead of Justin Thomas at No. 71. Griffin had a nail-biting wait after missing the cut at the Wyndham Championship. The North Carolina native’s season is highlighted by a T3 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship… Six PGA TOUR rookies, including Griffin, earned their way into the FedExCup Playoffs… Austin Eckroat, who was No. 70 heading into the Regular Season finale, was bumped to No. 74 after missing the cut at both the 3M Open and the Wyndham Championship… Will Zalatoris will not be in the field to defend his title from Memphis a year ago, as he continues to recover from back surgery.