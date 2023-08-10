Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship begins after weather delay

Looking ahead to the week of play, the forecast turns more favorable as the tournament progresses. Past Round 1, Friday only holds a 30 percent chance of storms. In times when the storms do clear, heat will play a major factor. Humidity caused by the storms projects the heat index to reach up to 105°F. Currently, the weekend rounds sit in similar positions with Saturday storms projected for 40 percent and Sunday for 30 percent Wind gusts aren’t expected to exceed 15 mph from Friday to Sunday.