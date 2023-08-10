Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship begins after weather delay
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
UPDATE: Thursday, Aug. 10, 11:15 a.m. ET:
Round 1 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has begun.
UPDATE: Thursday, Aug. 10, 7:18 a.m. ET:
Starting tee times for the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship have been pushed back due to thunderstorms. First round tee times will be from approximately 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET in threesomes off of two tees as the weather is expected to ease into the afternoon.
Rain probability: 60%
High: 87°F. Low: 72°F
Winds: SW-WNW 10-15 mph, gusts 20 mph
Scroll below for the rest of this week's forecast.
The FedExCup Playoffs begin this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, where weather is expected to play a factor over the grounds of TPC Southwind. Major weather cells have moved across the southern U.S. over the last weeks, affecting travel across the entire region.
Bands of this weather reached TPC Southwind on Tuesday, with showers affecting practice rounds in the morning. The same was true Wednesday, with scattered thunderstorms rolling over the course during the morning. The morning wave of Wednesday’s Pro-Am was halted, with the afternoon wave still projected to occur.
Looking ahead to the week of play, the forecast turns more favorable as the tournament progresses. Past Round 1, Friday only holds a 30 percent chance of storms. In times when the storms do clear, heat will play a major factor. Humidity caused by the storms projects the heat index to reach up to 105°F. Currently, the weekend rounds sit in similar positions with Saturday storms projected for 40 percent and Sunday for 30 percent Wind gusts aren’t expected to exceed 15 mph from Friday to Sunday.
Here is the forecast for competition days as of Thurs, Aug. 10:
Friday: Chance of scattered thunderstorms
Rain probability: 30%
High: 90°F (Feels Like 103°F). Low: 72°F
Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Chance of scattered thunderstorms in the evening
Rain probability: 40%
High: 90°F (Feels Like 103°F). Low: 75°F
Winds: S-SW 6-12 mph
Sunday: Chance of scattered thunderstorms in the evening
Rain probability: 30%
High: 93°F (Feels Like 105°F). Low: 74°F
Winds: SW 5-10 mph