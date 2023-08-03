How to watch the Wyndham Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR Regular Season comes to a close with the Wyndham Championship at familiar Sedgefield Country Club. It's the last opportunity for players to jump inside the top 70 of the FedExCup standings and make the Playoffs. Big names like Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott sit on the outside looking in. Last year's defending champion Tom Kim will miss his title defense due to an ankle injury. He suffered a Grade 1 tear after slipping in the backyard of his rental house after the first round of The Open Championship.
Russell Henley leads the fields at 8 under after an opening-round 62. Adam Svensson and Byeong Hun An trail by one at 7 under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Friday, noon-6 p.m; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
7:45 a.m. ET – Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis
Featured Groups
7:23 a.m. ET – Chris Kirk, Harris English, Zach Johnson
7:34 a.m. ET – Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Webb Simpson
Featured Holes: 3 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)