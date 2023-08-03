How to watch the Wyndham Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR Regular Season comes to a close with the Wyndham Championship at familiar Sedgefield Country Club. It's the last opportunity for players to jump inside the top 70 of the FedExCup standings and make the Playoffs. Big names like Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Adam Scott sit on the outside looking in. Last year's defending champion Tom Kim will miss his title defense due to an ankle injury. He suffered a Grade 1 tear after slipping in the backyard of his rental house after the first round of The Open Championship.