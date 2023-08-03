FedExCup update: Adam Scott makes big Playoffs push with 5-under 65 at Wyndham Championship

Barbasol champion Vincent Norrman took a huge step towards securing his spot in Memphis and perhaps another venue — this one across the pond. Entering the week at a precarious No. 66 in the FedExCup, he shot a 4-under 66 which moved him 57th in the projections. Plus, playing partner and European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald had a front row seat to it ... 2019 Wyndham champion J.T. Poston lit up Sedgefield Country Club with a 65. He entered the week at No. 49 in the FedExCup and moved up 10 spots in the projections, closer to solidifying a spot in the top 50 that will move on after the FedEx St. Jude Championship. … Joel Dahmen made three bogeys and three birdies in a first-round 70. On a day where the field went low, he'll need a big push for a solo ninth-place finish, which will give him a chance to advance. … K.H. Lee (72) and David Lingmerth (73) did themselves no favors with their slow starts. Coming into the week at Nos. 73 and 74, respectively, they will be looking to turn things around in round two. … Martin Laird and Lucas Glover entered the week at Nos. 111 and 112, respectively, and both shot 66s. Both are projected to move into the top 100 but will need a minimum three-way tie for second to each have a chance. …