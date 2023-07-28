How to watch the 3M Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the 3M Open begins Friday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. As the penultimate event of the FedExCup regular season, a lot is at stake. Tony Finau will attempt to successfully defend his 2022 title. Major champions Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Gary Woodland are also in the field.
Lee Hodges leads the field by one with a first-round 8 under. Four players, including Hideki Matsuyama and Brandt Snedeker, remain at 7 under after shooting a first-round 64.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1-7 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4 -7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
8:29 a.m. ET – Justin Thomas / Gary Woodland / Joel Dahmen (10th tee)
Featured Groups
8:18 a.m. ET – Sahith Theegala / Cameron Young / K.H. Lee (10th tee)
8:40 a.m. ET – Chris Stroud / Emiliano Grillo / J.T. Poston (10th tee)
1:43 p.m. ET – Billy Horschel / Nick Hardy / Tom Hoge (1st tee)
1:54 p.m. ET – Tony Finau / Hideki Matsuyama / Sepp Straka (1st tee)
2:05 p.m. ET – Sungjae Im / Mackenzie Hughes / Vincent Norrman (1st tee)
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)