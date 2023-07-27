Nick Hardy sacrifices 9-iron to make risky birdie at 3M Open

“I had an angle to hit the shot,” said Hardy, whose 65 left him just one off the early lead. “I just had to hook a 9-iron with no follow-through, so that was a tough shot, that was the tough part about the shot. I was in between 8 and 9. An 8 would have taken me over the green probably but I knew I would have gotten (over the water) safely, but I took the risk hitting the 9 and it paid off.