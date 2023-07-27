Brandt Snedeker back in familiar form at the 3M Open

“Pretty much you have a joint in the middle of your sternum that kind of flexes and bends a little bit so if something happens to it, you have a little bit of mobility. Mine was kind of separated, for lack of a better term. It would come back together, but it was pretty much a broken sternum when I started to hit golf balls,” said Snedeker, who researched the injury and said there have only been about “12 cases in the world in the last 15 years.” The difference was traumatic injuries like car accidents caused all of those cases.