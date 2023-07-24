Explaining Akshay Bhatia’s TOUR status after his win at the Barracuda Championship

Bhatia was competing on the PGA TOUR this season as a Special Temporary Member, status that he earned with his runner-up finish in the Puerto Rico Open in March. FedExCup points won by non-members and Special Temporary Members who subsequently become members during the season (i.e., through a victory) have all points earned earlier in the season applied toward the FedExCup standings, except for points earned in World Golf Championships, the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship, where he won. As part of the strategic alliance between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship both offer 50 spots to players from the DP World Tour’s priority ranking.