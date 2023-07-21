Tom Kim overcomes ankle injury to shoot 68 at The Open

Kim shot 74 in the first round at Royal Liverpool but, in spite of the injury, returned Friday to make four birdies in a five-hole stretch on his front nine and just a lone bogey at the 11th. Kim, 21, is coming off a T6 at last week’s Genesis Scottish Open and T8 finish in the previous major, the U.S. Open. Kim is currently 24th in the world ranking and 19th in the FedExCup as the Playoffs approach.