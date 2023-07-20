Round 1 review: The Open Championship

Adam Scott (1 over): The Australian fell victim to the much-debated internal out of bounds down the right side of the 18th fairway. Standing on the tee at 1 under, the wayward drive cost him two shots as he went on to make a double bogey. Scott has had close calls at The Open before, most notably in 2012 when he bogeyed the final four holes to lose a four-shot lead to Ernie Els. He finished in the top 10 in each of the next three years but has not notched another since 2015.