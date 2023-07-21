Adjustments made to bunkers before The Open’s second round

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas were among the many players on Thursday that pitched out sideways or backward after shots nestled right against the front of various bunkers on the par-5 18th hole. Rahm opted to go backward after his second shot found a greenside bunker; he made a bogey. McIlroy played off to the side but could not get his ball out of the bunker. He took his second shot towards the hole and sunk a 10-footer for par. Thomas pitched out sideways but landed back in another bunker. He made a quadruple-bogey 9 to close his round.