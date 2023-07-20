‘Bike to the Barracuda’ rolls on at the Barracuda Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Doug Milne @PGATOUR
As the only event on the PGA TOUR schedule each year to feature the Modified Stableford scoring format, the Barracuda Championship stands out as among the most unique on TOUR. The points-based system for scoring, though, is far from all the makes the Truckee, California, event so special.
Among the many enticing initiatives certain to draw attention to and support for this week’s 25th annual Barracuda Championship is the “Bike to the Barracuda” endeavor.
Inspired by its longstanding commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices in and around the Truckee area, Bike to the Barracuda is an invitation for spectators to bike from downtown Truckee to Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood.
Spectators who opt for bike locks over grid lock this week is not only a nod to Mother Nature for helping reduce carbon emissions, but peddlers will also be treated to exclusive tournament perks. In addition to a 20 percent discount on tournament tickets, bikers will quench their worked-up thirst by way of a free beer, courtesy of the presenting sponsor FiftyFifty Brewing Co.
Not only is Bike to the Barracuda good for the soul and environment, but the two-tire trek is also easy and safe. Be it a solo endeavor or with friends and family, well-marked signs and much of the area’s most mild terrain is inviting to bikers of all skill levels.
“We saw how big biking was in this community. People bike everywhere,” said Barracuda Championship Tournament Director Chris Hoff. “The reaction has been great. On Saturday, it looks like there are a number of people putting together group rides to come out.”
“I had a blast riding today, probably the most fun I’ve ever had on a bike,” said PGA TOUR player and first-time Barracuda Championship competitor Kevin Roy. “The trails out here are amazing and very scenic. Not only was it a lot of fun, but I felt very safe, too. I think this initiative is amazing.”
“This is an awesome idea,” said Roy’s friend, Matt. “When I saw they were having the tournament here this week, I knew I just had to get out here and see it. You can’t beat being outdoors in nature here.”
“I’m a big outdoors guy and try to spend as much time as I can outside,” said Roy. “A place like this can’t be beat for outdoor activity. The weather is amazing, as is the scenery along the way with the routes the tournament has set up. It doesn’t get much better than this.”
The preferred route begins at the Barracuda Championship’s general parking lot, free to those coming from outside Truckee. From that lot, bikers should take Church Street to Bridge Street. At that point, folks with spokes will head northwest until well-marked tournament signage leads bikers through beautiful stretches of the Tahoe National Forest. Once riders descend upon a special tournament entrance behind Old Greenwood’s 12th hole, free bike parking onsite awaits.
It really is just that easy.
While every PGA TOUR event serves a great opportunity to get up close and personal to the game’s greatest players, the tournaments also lend support to a spectator’s desire to make it a fun and personal experience, complete with memories for a lifetime. The Bike to the Barracuda initiative is destined to become a unique, safe and fun way to begin that memory-making process.
The Barracuda Championship also partners with Tahoe Mountain Realty, Super73, Stealth Tahoe, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation and Forest Futures in its collective effort to minimize the tournament’s impact on the environment from both sides of the ropes.
“We’re really excited,” said Hoff. “The route is absolutely beautiful. We actually made the ride ourselves a few weeks ago. It’s not only a really pretty ride, but it’s a fun one, too. It’s brand new, so we’re excited about the reaction we hope to get.”
For more information about Bike to the Barracuda, log on to barracudachampionship.com.