Rory McIlroy takes lead into final round at Genesis Scottish Open

Having three weeks off, he added, wouldn’t be the best prep for The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool (Hoylake) next week. By then his dry spell in the majors will reach exactly nine years, since he won the ’14 Open at Hoylake. He nearly broke it at The Open Championship at St. Andrews last summer, but with 16 final-round pars he shot 70 to finish second. At the U.S. Open at L.A. Country Club last month it was déjà vu in the final round: putting woes, 16 pars, 70, second place.