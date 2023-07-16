Rory McIlroy walks off Genesis Scottish Open with 'career' 2-iron

He also became the first to win the Irish Open, Scottish Open, and The Open Championship – the major he won in 2014 before the onset of a vexing drought in the majors that is now at nine years. At the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews last summer, he made 16 final-round pars and shot 70 to finish second. It was the same story at last month’s U.S. Open: 16 pars, 70, second place. McIlroy has six top-10s without a win in his last seven major starts.