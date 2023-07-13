Rory McIlroy switches to a 2-iron for Genesis Scottish Open and tries out a persimmon driver

“This week, as well, I feel by going back to that 760 long-iron in the 3- and the 4-iron, just to give me a bit more extra flight into the par-5s — I feel like sometimes with the 3- and the 4-iron in the blades they can come in a little flat at times, where the par-5 and the second shots into the par-5s specifically this week are very, very important, so I thought having a little bit more flight on those long irons could be helpful,” McIlroy said.