How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open takes place Saturday from The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, with tee times moved due to anticipated inclement weather in Scotland.
The deep field includes THE PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler, among many more stars.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel), Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12-3 p.m. (CBS)*
Streaming: Saturday, 4-6 a.m. (PGATOUR.com, golfchannel.com, NBC Sports App), 6-9 a.m. ET (PGATOUR.com, cbssports.com, CBS Sports App)
Radio: Saturday, 4-9 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
*Times subject to change
PGA TOUR LIVE (All times ET)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured Group: 2-9 a.m.
|Featured Group: 4:30-10 a.m.
|Featured Group: 2-9 a.m.
|Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured Groups: 2-9 a.m.
|Featured Groups: 5:30-10 a.m.
|Featured Group: 2-9 a.m.
|Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)
SATURDAY
Featured Groups
2:00 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Garrick Higgo, Tommy Fleetwood
2:33 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Yannik Paul, Thorbjorn Olesen
2:44 a.m. Justin Thomas, Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki