1D AGO

How to Watch the Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open takes place Saturday from The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, with tee times moved due to anticipated inclement weather in Scotland.

    The deep field includes THE PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler, among many more stars.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel), Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12-3 p.m. (CBS)*

    Streaming: Saturday, 4-6 a.m. (PGATOUR.com, golfchannel.com, NBC Sports App), 6-9 a.m. ET (PGATOUR.com, cbssports.com, CBS Sports App)

    For international coverage, click here

    Radio: Saturday, 4-9 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    *Times subject to change

    PGA TOUR LIVE (All times ET)

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Featured Group: 2-9 a.m.Featured Group: 4:30-10 a.m.
    Featured Group: 2-9 a.m.Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured Groups: 2-9 a.m.Featured Groups: 5:30-10 a.m.
    Featured Group: 2-9 a.m.Featured Group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

    • Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED GROUPS (All times ET)

    SATURDAY

    Featured Groups

    2:00 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Garrick Higgo, Tommy Fleetwood

    2:33 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Yannik Paul, Thorbjorn Olesen

    2:44 a.m. Justin Thomas, Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki

